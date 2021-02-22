North Texas’ largest school districts remain closed due to storm damage

article

Some North Texas school districts are closed Monday and Tuesday because of the damage from last week’s winter storm.

The Dallas Independent School District canceled both in-person and virtual classes for Monday and Tuesday. The district is still offering curbside meals from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday.

Fort Worth ISD also canceled classes Monday and Tuesday so that the district could assess and repair the damage from broken pipes.

And Arlington ISD canceled all in-person and virtual learning for the same reason. Remote learning is expected to resume Wednesday.

Many other school districts like Plano ISD are working to repair damage from the storm as well but chose to just close affected campuses.