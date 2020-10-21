North Texas hospitals seeing a noticeable increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations

North Texas hospitals are seeing a marked increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

They warn the next spike is coming, and it may be worse than the one over the summer.

The CEO of the DFW Hospital Council said this is him sounding the alarm that we have gotten too complacent and we need to take action now to slow the spread.

“Have we let our guard down? Are there other things we can do?” DFW Hospital Council CEO Stephen Love asked.

These are the questions healthcare leaders in DFW are asking as they anticipate another spike in hospitalizations.

“We are fearful the spread is going to be worse than it was in the summer,” Love added.

Love said COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased by 40% over the past two weeks in North Texas.

There are now just under 1,500 COVID-19 patients in DFW hospitals, representing more than 10% of all patients.

In Dallas County, more than 400 people in a 24-hour period went to the ER with COVID symptoms this week.

The percent of people testing positive in Dallas County is now more than 11%.

“We’re very concerned. When I say we, I mean the healthcare community,” Love said.

FILE - Nurses care for a coronavirus COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit (I.C.U.) at Regional Medical Center on May 21, 2020 in San Jose, California.

The spike is already reflected in the numbers at Parkland Hospital, where four weeks ago, the hospital was averaging 30 to 35 COVID patients.

Now, it has more than 80 patients, with four COVID units open.

Love fears people have become complacent in preventing the spread.

“We have really got to ensure that we wear masks, physical distance, avoid large crowds,” he said. “We have got to do all of that or we are going to have a big wave here in about two weeks.”

Love is also reminding everyone to get their flu shot.