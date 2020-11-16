Keller ISD reports large spike in cases in November after Halloween

Timber Creek High School in Keller ISD is set to reopen its campus this week after COVID-19 shut it down.

The district got a health update Monday that shows a large jump in new cases after Halloween.

In the two and half months since students returned to campus for the new school year, several of them at different Keller ISD schools have been sent home to quarantine.

District health services gave an update Monday on the rise in positive COVID cases in both students and teachers.

Trisha John with Keller ISD Health Services says the district has seen positive cases jump from September to October. In just the first two weeks of November, they’ve reported 252 cases, which is more than they saw in all of October.

John says the increase within the district mirrors the spike we’ve seen in Tarrant County. Last week, the district saw a 150% increase in positive cases. John believes that’s largely due to Halloween.

Some parents spoke about concerns about the effects the pandemic and the constant changes with the school is having on their childrens’ mental health.

Others are echoing what Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said last week about school districts taking dramatic action to stop the spread.

“I would like to request you to stop athletic events that are inside where masks are optional,” said parent Courtney Mulaney.

“I ask you to take bold action to fight this,” said Timber Creek HS Teacher Daniel Greenwald. “Please close our campuses between fall and winter breaks. If you feel you are not allowed because of TEA restrictions, I ask that you fight that.”

“These current overarching, one size fits all policies are not relevant or appropriate for the roughly 40,000 teachers, staff and students of our district,” said parent Cassie Matthews.

Timber Creek’s closing last week follows other outbreaks in the district this fall.

Back in September, all Fossil Ridge High School students were forced to learn remotely for two weeks after several employees had close contact with someone who had tested positive.

In August, nearly 150 fifth graders at Indian Springs Middle School were forced to quarantine at home for two weeks just days after the start of the school year.

Timber Creek students will return to campus on Wednesday for the final three days of school before a week off for Thanksgiving break.

The district says that it will be fogging its campuses while students are away. That begins on Monday.