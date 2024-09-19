Expand / Collapse search

North Texas Giving Day encourages support for local nonprofits

Published  September 19, 2024 7:37am CDT
Dallas
DALLAS - North Texas Giving Day is underway. It’s the day when people living in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex are encouraged to support the local nonprofits.

The Communities Foundation of Texas is the organization leading the effort.

It’s the largest community-wide giving event in the nation, and it seems to get bigger every year.

Last year, more than $60 million was raised. The goal for this year is even more money for charities that are making a difference in the community.

"This is the 16th year, and every year, it has grown even larger. We are hoping to beat last year, but really, we are also hoping that every single one of the over 3,000 nonprofits receive a gift this year," said Rebecca Babin with the Communities Foundation of Texas.

With so many nonprofits to choose from, Babin’s advice is to pick a cause you’re passionate about.

"There are over 25 different cause areas. So, whatever your personal passion is, you can find something that meets your needs," she said.

To search for a charity and make a donation, visit www.northtexasgivingday.org.

The fundraising event officially kicked off on Thursday at 6 a.m. It ends at midnight.

Some donations have already been made during the early giving period, which started on Sept. 1.

Nonprofits Featured on Good Day

North Texas Giving Day: Don't Forget to Feed Me

One of the organizations looking for donations on North Texas Giving Day is Don't Forget to Feed Me. The nonprofit focuses on helping pet owners who may be struggling afford to feed their pets.

North Texas Giving Day: St. Philips School

St. Philip's School and Community Center is focused on Christian education, senior services, and hunger remediation. It's one of the 3,000 local nonprofits seeking support on North Texas Giving Day.

North Texas Giving Day: Yogi Squad

The Yogi Squad brings free yoga to kids to help youth wellness. For North Texas Giving Day, the organization is hoping to raise $7,000 to continue providing children with healthy coping mechanisms and enhanced body awareness.

