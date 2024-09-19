North Texas Giving Day encourages support for local nonprofits

The Brief North Texas Giving Day is a day when people are encouraged to make donations to the local nonprofit organizations they are passionate about. About 3,000 organizations are participating this year and hoping to raise more than $60 million. To find a cause and make a donation, visit www.northtexasgivingday.org.



North Texas Giving Day is underway. It’s the day when people living in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex are encouraged to support the local nonprofits.

The Communities Foundation of Texas is the organization leading the effort.

It’s the largest community-wide giving event in the nation, and it seems to get bigger every year.

Last year, more than $60 million was raised. The goal for this year is even more money for charities that are making a difference in the community.

"This is the 16th year, and every year, it has grown even larger. We are hoping to beat last year, but really, we are also hoping that every single one of the over 3,000 nonprofits receive a gift this year," said Rebecca Babin with the Communities Foundation of Texas.

With so many nonprofits to choose from, Babin’s advice is to pick a cause you’re passionate about.

"There are over 25 different cause areas. So, whatever your personal passion is, you can find something that meets your needs," she said.

To search for a charity and make a donation, visit www.northtexasgivingday.org.

The fundraising event officially kicked off on Thursday at 6 a.m. It ends at midnight.

Some donations have already been made during the early giving period, which started on Sept. 1.

