North Texas food pantries see higher demand amid coronavirus pandemic

Local food banks are facing higher demand as more people find themselves out of work or unable to work.

These organizations are trying to do what they can to continue to serve hundreds of families in need while still keeping safe social distancing measures and working with fewer volunteers and staff.

At Frisco Family Services, the phone hasn’t stopped ringing in weeks.

“Our phones are ringing off the hook,” said Nicole Bursey, Exec. Director, Frisco Family Services. “With many businesses closing down, gyms and restaurants, and those sorts of things, we now are absorbing those individuals as well. The increased demand has been huge.”

On top of increased demand, Frisco Family Services is seeing fewer food donations from grocery stores since many shelves have been wiped clean by people stocking up during the pandemic.

To make things safer for everyone, volunteers are no longer coming into the building -- so the staff has to do what they can without the extra help.

“We’re seeing our needs change hour by hour so families need food but then we also need to be able to provide them with utility assistance, help with rent/mortgage, prescription assistance as well,” Bursey said.

The North Texas Food Bank is also feeling the pressure to provide during this big time of need.

“The main thing we need is contributions to make sure we can continue to provide food to get it on people’s tables,” said Trisha Cunningham, President/CEO, North Texas Food Bank.

The food bank has seen a 20 percent increase in demand at their partner food pantries and only expect that number to rise. Volunteers have had to cancel their shifts because of coronavirus concerns.

“These times, our capacity needs to go up not down, so ShiftSmart is hiring hospitality industry workers who may have lost their positions and then they’re asking them to come and volunteer with us. They’re getting paid basically to come and volunteer,” Cunningham said.

On the first two days of the program, food bank leaders say more people showed up to work than they were able to use.

“Right now is when the North Texas Food Bank is on the front lines, we’re having to make sure people have food on their tables and more people now than ever need food on their tables,” Cunningham said.

Both organizations say the best way to help is to give monetary donations online or drop off food donations.

