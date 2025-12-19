Dramatic footage captures life-saving rescue after fatal wrong-way collision in Dallas

The Brief Newly released footage shows a Texas trooper and a truck driver rescuing four women from a burning car after a head-on crash. The collision occurred on May 12 when a wrong-way driver struck an 18-wheeler and a sedan on the Dallas North Tollway. One passenger died at the scene, while the wrong-way driver survived and is now facing multiple felony charges.



Newly released dash camera and body camera video shows the frantic rescue efforts by a Texas state trooper and a good samaritan who helped save multiple lives following a fiery wrong-way crash on the Dallas North Tollway earlier this year.

What we know:

The crash happened in the early morning hours of May 12 near Royal Lane, when a wrong-way driver traveling north in the southbound lanes of the tollway sideswiped an 18-wheeler and then struck a Nissan Altima head-on, authorities said.

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Corporal Jesse Smith was among the first responders to arrive at the scene. Five women were trapped inside the Altima when Smith and another trooper reached the wreckage.

Video shows Smith immediately pulling victims from the smoldering vehicle as flames began to spread. One of the women had been thrown from the back seat into the front of the car during the impact, Smith said.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Citizen and law enforcement join forces

Smith was soon joined by Kevin Hughey, the driver of the 18-wheeler involved in the crash, who stopped to help. Hughey began unbuckling seat belts so rear passengers could be removed from the vehicle.

As flames crept up the hood of both vehicles, Smith said they used four or five fire extinguishers to keep the fire at bay until firefighters arrived.

The two men also helped move another passenger who had managed to exit the wreckage but was unable to walk due to injuries.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Human toll and legal fallout

One passenger in the Altima died at the scene. The wrong-way driver was hospitalized and is facing multiple felony charges, authorities said.

What they're saying:

"The two cars that crashed into each other started to smoke, and I could see little sparks of flames coming out of the hood, so I knew it was going to get bad fast," Smith said. "It was great to come around the side of that car and see a citizen helping, just jump into action."

Dig deeper:

Last week, Smith and Hughey were recognized for their life-saving actions during a ceremony honoring their efforts.

Smith said he remains in contact with one of the surviving victims, whom he visited while she was hospitalized. She has since returned to work.

"It could be my car next"

What's next:

As a husband and father of three, Smith said the crash served as a reminder of how quickly lives can change.

"I definitely spend a little more time getting the kids ready for school, talking with them," he said. "Because it could be my car getting run into the next time."