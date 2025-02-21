North Texas Food Bank volunteers undeterred by freezing weather during distribution event

The Brief Despite Friday's freezing weather, North Texas volunteers stood outside for hours to hand out food during a monthly distribution event at UNT Dallas. The volunteers handed out 22,000 pounds of food to about 150 needy families. At Fair Park's Grand Building, hundreds of vulnerable residents are still staying at the inclement weather shelter. All three North Texas inclement weather shelters are set to close on Saturday.



The freezing temperatures are making the job difficult for volunteers with the North Texas Food Bank.

But they say their work is too important to let cold weather stop them.

Lots of North Texans rely on monthly food distributions in order to get their groceries.

So despite the freezing temperatures, dozens of volunteers layered out and stood outside for hours in the cold to make sure folks got fed.

And they weren't the only do-goers out and about in Friday’s cold.

Selfless Souls Serving Others

What They're Doing:

Early Friday morning, dozens of volunteers braved the freezing temperatures to hand out 22,000 pounds of food to about 150 needy families.

"I’m out here helping the community, giving to families who really need food and are hungry," said volunteer Brianna Aguilar. "And especially during these cold times, I know it's hard for people to go out."

UNT Dallas hosts a monthly drive-thru food distribution event along with the North Texas Food Bank.

It was about 25 degrees during Friday’s hours-long operation.

Recipients were grateful people showed up to hand out food in the frigid conditions.

"It's a huge blessing for me and my family," said one food recipient. "I come out here to get stuff for my grandmother, who is unable to travel."

Across town at Fair Park's Grand Building, hundreds of vulnerable residents are still staying at the inclement weather shelter.

Our Calling CEO Wayne Walker has been running the 24-hour operation since it opened last Sunday.

"This has been so difficult because we had so much inclement weather this year," he said.

Walker says it’s been taxing on the nonprofit’s 60 staffers and countless volunteers who have been keeping it going.

"It's a big stretch on our staff with time and overtime and all the challenges we see in a building that can hold 900 people," he said.

What's next:

All three North Texas inclement weather shelters are set to close on Saturday.