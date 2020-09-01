North Texas firefighter dies while battling California wildfire

article

A firefighter from North Texas died Monday while fighting a wildfire in the western United States.

Diana Jones was with the Cresson Volunteer Fire Department, located about 25 miles southwest of Fort Worth.

The department posted about her death on Facebook and said she had updated her own profile Sunday to show where she was working.

The United States Forest Service confirmed one firefighter died Monday in the Mendocino National Forest north of San Francisco. Another firefighter was injured.

Jones had been with the Cresson Volunteer Fire Department for nearly five years.