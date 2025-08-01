North Texas expert calls Ghislaine Maxwell's transfer to Lone Star State 'unconventional'

The Brief Ghislaine Maxwell was transferred to a less secure Texas prison camp. The move is unusual for her crimes, experts say, and no reason was provided. The transfer happened after she was questioned by the DOJ.



Friday, Ghislaine Maxwell, former girlfriend and associate of Jeffery Epstein, was transferred from a federal prison in Florida to a less secure one in Texas.

Legal professionals now question the reasoning behind the "unusual" decision.

Ghislaine Maxwell moved to Texas

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell attend de Grisogono Sponsors The 2005 Wall Street Concert Series on March 15, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

The Federal Bureau of Prisons offered no explanation behind Maxwell's transfer from a Florida prison to a less secure prison camp here in Texas.

Legal analysts have their own theories, as calls grow for the Department of Justice to release all files relating to the Epstein case.

The FPC, or Federal Prison Camp, in Bryan, about 20 minutes from Texas A&M, is the new home for Epstein's former girlfriend and associate.

It's a minimum-security women's prison, where other high-profile inmates are housed, like Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and former Real Housewife reality star Jennifer Shah. Not a place typically reserved for someone convicted of sex-related crimes, like Maxwell was in June 2022.

Experts, like criminal defense attorney Jeremy Rosenthal, say the move is highly unusual and highly unconventional.

Though he's not directly involved in the Epstein or Maxwell case, Rosenthal believes the transfer's timing is no coincidence.

What they're saying:

"Based on the amount of time she’s spent with the attorneys, doing the interview, I think clearly there is a lot of information being divulged," Rosenthal said.

Just last week, Maxwell was questioned in Florida by the DOJ regarding her involvement in helping Epstein procure underage girls to abuse.

"At the top level, she’s clearly angling for some type of pardon, which is a political question; one you would think would be a radioactive choice, at least at the moment," Rosenthal said.

Questions have been raised over President Donald Trump's former friendship with the disgraced financier.

The president recently told the press Epstein was kicked out of Mar-a-Lago years ago for "stealing" young women who worked in the spa.

The Justice Department last month said it would not release any further documents related to the Epstein sex trafficking investigation.

Democrats hope to circumvent that through a law from the 1920s known as "The Rule of Five," which requires government agencies to hand over information if any five lawmakers on a House or Senate committee request it.

"We’re invoking a federal law and using our authority as a check on the executive to compel transparency," said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York).

Relatives of Epstein victims, meanwhile, say Maxwell is being shown leniency.

In a statement to FOX News, the family of Virginia Giuffre, who died by suicide earlier this year, said the following:

"The American public should be enraged by the preferential treatment being given to a pedophile and a criminally charged sex offender."

What's next:

The high court is expected to hold a private conference in September to discuss whether to take the case.

Friday, the chair of the House Oversight Committee delayed a congressional deposition of Maxwell until after the Supreme Court weighs in.