Dallas County child dies from the flu

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The Brief Dallas County has confirmed its first pediatric flu death since 2022. Details regarding the child's identity, age, and potential underlying medical conditions are being withheld due to privacy laws. Health officials urge annual flu vaccinations for anyone six months and older, along with keeping sick children home.



Dallas County is reporting its first pediatric flu death since 2022.

It's another sign that the flu season is hitting earlier and more aggressively than in previous years.

What we know:

County health officials said the child recently passed away from complications of the flu.

What we don't know:

Officials are not releasing any details about the child or the circumstances surrounding their death due to privacy laws.

It’s not clear how old the child was or if they had any other medical conditions.

What they're saying:

"This tragic loss is a heartbreaking reminder that flu can cause serious illness and even death, including among children," said Dr. Philip Huang, Director of DCHHS. "Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time. Getting an annual flu vaccine is one of the most important steps we can take to reduce the risk of serious illness and protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our community. We strongly encourage everyone six months of age and older to get vaccinated against the flu."

What you can do:

Both Children's Health Dallas and Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth have reported a surge in child flu cases and respiratory illnesses over the past month.

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In addition to a vaccine, parents can help prevent the spread of the virus by keeping their children home when they are sick.

Other good practices include frequent handwashing with soap and water and covering coughs and sneezes.

Children who have trouble breathing, are dehydrated or seem lethargic should see a doctor immediately.