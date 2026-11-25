The Brief Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux owns a book publishing company, and made public appearances in July and early August to sign copies of a book he wrote on leadership. Public records state Comeaux requested permission from the city for the book signings weeks after his initial appearances, something that goes against Dallas Police protocols. Comeaux has since removed Dallas Police imagery from the book in question. Both Comeaux and the Dallas City Manager declined to comment for this story.



The Dallas Police Chief's ownership of a book publishing company and public appearances promoting his writing have some questioning if he followed his department's protocols properly.

Daniel Comeaux Book Signings

CTSY: Tyree Jones

What we know:

Daniel Comeaux, the Dallas Police Chief, owns a publishing company called DC 10 Investments, according to public records.

He has published a book on leadership under that company titled The Active Sport of Leadership, and made public appearances in July and early August 2026 to promote the book.

The book's cover initially featured a Dallas Police badge with Comeaux's name on it on the cover.

Dig deeper:

The Dallas Police Department's General Order 421 requires permission from the city for any employment outside the department.

According to public records, Comeaux requested permission on August 21, several weeks after initially making appearances to sign his book. The request was approved by Dallas Chief of Public Safety Dominique Artis.

Image 1 of 1 ▼ Aug. 21 request from Daniel Comeaux

Comeaux's request asks for permission to attend "promotional appearances, speaking engagements, interviews and book signings," and says the hours of the events do not conflict with his work as DPD's chief.

New editions of The Active Sport of Leadership have removed the Dallas Police badge, replacing it with a symbol calling the book a "bestseller."

What they're saying:

Both Comeaux and Kim Tolbert, the Dallas City Manager, declined to comment for this story.

Cal Jillson, a political science professor at SMU and expert on government ethics, says Comeaux must line up with Tolbert's views because he answers directly to her.

"I'm fairly comfortable that the chief is on alert now that you've been asking questions because his employment is at the City Manager's discretion," Jillson tells FOX 4's Lori Brown.

Cal Jillson

"He needs to be sure that his conduct is beneficial to the city and draws positive attention rather than questions and negative attention."