North Texas COVID-19 model predicts more than 900 new cases a day by next week

There is a reason to worry about a new prediction of COVID-19 cases in North Texas.

The latest UT Southwestern Medical Center coronavirus forecasting model shows that by the end of next week, Dallas County will have more than 900 new cases of COVID-19 each day.

Tarrant County is expected to have more than 800 new cases per day.

Parkland Health's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Chang said he is concerned.

"It is critical for us to understand that as a society we're losing that diligence that we had before," he said. "We are no longer afraid and we are no longer concerned. And that worries me."

In Tarrant County, the county health director said he believes more COVID-19 outbreaks are coming. He suggested schools stop in-person learning for now.

