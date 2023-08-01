North Texas construction crew works overnight because heat could cause problems with cement

Construction crews in Celina worked some odd hours this week to avoid the triple-digit heat.

The team of workers at the Methodist Celina Medical Center are pouring concrete at 1 a.m. each morning because the high temperatures could have a big impact on the quality of the concrete.

"If you are pouring in the afternoon, the concrete is drying out, it is curing a little too fast, so it can affect the finish and the quality of the concrete," said Justin Davis, the lead superintendent for the project.

Other workers are starting their day at 4 a.m. to wrap things up before things get too hot in the afternoon.

Methodist Celina is a $237 million project. The 48-bed facility is scheduled to open in 2025.