North Texas collegiate runner killed, 2 students hospitalized in Sanger car crash

The Brief A 19-year-old Sanger High School graduate and collegiate runner died in a car crash on Thursday night. Two other Sanger ISD students and cross-country teammates were hospitalized in the collision. Authorities have not yet released what caused the crash, leaving the family searching for answers.



A North Texas family is mourning the loss of a young man whose future seemed limitless while searching for answers about the crash that took his life.

Who was Sam Musgrave?

What we know:

Some people spend years trying to figure out what they want to do with their lives. Sam Musgrave wasn't one of them.

At just 19 years old, the Sanger High School graduate had already completed Texas Army National Guard basic training and finished his first semester at the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio, according to his uncle, Evan Vasquez.

Back home in Sanger, Musgrave was known as a runner, teammate and friend.

"He was on the right track," Vasquez said. "He finished boot camp for the Texas National Guard. He finished his first semester at Incarnate Word in San Antonio. He had a strong community here in Sanger. He was loved by everybody. Anybody he came in contact with, he made friends with."

Sanger ISD students injured in crash

Dig deeper:

That future was cut short Thursday night.

In a message sent to families, Sanger ISD said a crash claimed Musgrave's life and left two other students hospitalized. The district said all three students participated in cross-country.

The University of the Incarnate Word track and cross-country program also released a statement mourning Musgrave's death, saying his smile and love for others would be missed.

Vasquez said Musgrave excelled both on and off the track.

"He ran cross-country here at the high school. He excelled in cross-country. He excelled in track," Vasquez said. "He was on a full ride for track at Incarnate Word."

But despite the outpouring of support, Musgrave's family says they're still struggling with unanswered questions.

"We don't really know what's happened," Vasquez said. "We've tried to get answers. We've tried to get closure. I think it's just been grief that's been added by the lack of answers and the lack of information."

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Family seeks answers as investigation continues

What's next:

Authorities have not publicly released what caused the crash. Information about the other victims and whether anyone else was involved has also not been officially released.

For now, Musgrave's family is holding on to memories of the goals he hoped to achieve.

"He had big dreams to run cross-country, own his own business, serve his country, serve his family, protect his family and protect his country," Vasquez said. "Unfortunately, that was taken from us."

The Musgrave family is also raising money to help cover unexpected expenses following his death.