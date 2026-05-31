One dead, another hospitalized after early morning wrong-way crash on Highway 121

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The Brief One person was killed and another was hospitalized early Sunday morning following a wrong-way collision on State Highway 121 in Fort Worth. The current medical condition of the hospitalized driver is unknown, and authorities have not yet released the identities of either motorist. Police have not yet specified which driver was traveling the wrong way as the Traffic Investigation Unit continues its inquiry.



One person was killed and another was hospitalized early Sunday morning following a collision involving a wrong-way driver on State Highway 121, police said.

Fatal head-on crash

What we know:

Officers from the Fort Worth Police Department's North and Central divisions responded to reports of a vehicle traveling the wrong way near the Sylvania Avenue exit at about 4:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found two vehicles had crashed.

One of the drivers died at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The severity and nature of their injuries were not immediately known.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of either driver or specified which motorist was traveling the wrong way.

The police department's Traffic Investigation Unit was notified and is investigating the fatal crash.