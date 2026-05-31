One dead, another hospitalized after early morning wrong-way crash on Highway 121
FORT WORTH, Texas - One person was killed and another was hospitalized early Sunday morning following a collision involving a wrong-way driver on State Highway 121, police said.
Fatal head-on crash
What we know:
Officers from the Fort Worth Police Department's North and Central divisions responded to reports of a vehicle traveling the wrong way near the Sylvania Avenue exit at about 4:30 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found two vehicles had crashed.
One of the drivers died at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The severity and nature of their injuries were not immediately known.
Authorities have not yet released the identities of either driver or specified which motorist was traveling the wrong way.
The police department's Traffic Investigation Unit was notified and is investigating the fatal crash.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Fort Worth Police Department.