FIFA Fan Festival Dallas reveals Summer concert lineup at Fair Park

The Brief FIFA Fan Festival Dallas will host a summer concert series at Fair Park featuring Major Lazer, Turnpike Troubadours, MC Magic, Baby Bash and Lil Rob. The series begins June 28 with the Latin Legacy Tour, continues July 4 with Turnpike Troubadours and concludes July 9 with Major Lazer. Concert tickets start at $26 and are sold separately from free FIFA Fan Festival Dallas admission.



The North Texas FIFA World Cup Organizing Committee has announced a lineup of concerts for FIFA Fan Festival Dallas at Fair Park in Downtown Dallas.

The music lineup features Major Lazer, MC Magic, Turnpike Troubadours, Baby Bash and Lil Rob, during the summer's tournament run.

FIFA Fan Festival Dallas concert lineup announced

FIFA Fan Festival Dallas rendering

What we know:

The concert series will begin June 28 with MC Magic, Baby Bash, Lil Rob and special guest Concrete performing as part of the Latin Legacy Tour.

The show is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. on the Main Stage inside the Pavilion at Fair Park following the day's FIFA Fan Festival programming.

Organizers said the artists will perform a mix of fan favorites, including MC Magic’s romantic ballads, Baby Bash’s party hits and Lil Rob’s Chicano rap classics.

Fair Park Fireworks Moved to July 3 During FIFA Fan Festival

FIFA Fan Festival Dallas rendering

Dig deeper:

As part of Independence Day celebrations tied to the festival, Fair Park’s annual Fourth of July fireworks display will be moved to July 3. The fireworks will follow the final match shown that day at FIFA Fan Festival Dallas.

The holiday weekend entertainment will continue on July 4 when Red Dirt country band Turnpike Troubadours takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. Organizers said the Oklahoma-based group has generated more than 2.2 billion global streams and sold more than 1.7 million equivalent units during its career.

The concert series concludes July 9 with a performance by electronic music group Major Lazer at 8:30 p.m. The trio of Diplo, Walshy Fire and Ape Drums, is known for blending electronic dance music with global influences and recently headlined the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Verona, Italy.

Concert tickets and admission information

FIFA Fan Festival Dallas rendering

What's next:

All concerts will take place at the Pavilion at Fair Park following FIFA Fan Festival Dallas programming. Separate concert tickets are required for admission, with prices starting at $26.

Tickets go on sale May 29 at 10 a.m.

Free daily admission tickets to FIFA Fan Festival Dallas, as well as premium hospitality packages, viewing experiences and the festival’s full schedule, are available through the event’s website.