Driver killed on Fort Worth freeway after exiting car to inspect minor crash

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The Brief A man was struck and killed early Sunday morning after getting out of his vehicle to inspect damage from a minor crash on a Fort Worth freeway. The driver who struck the pedestrian left the scene but was later located and detained by police. The identity of the deceased man has not yet been released, and the Traffic Investigation Unit is leading the ongoing investigation.



A man was struck and killed early Sunday morning after stepping out of his vehicle following a minor crash on a Fort Worth freeway, police said.

What we know:

Officers with the Central Division responded to the crash in the southbound lanes of the South Freeway near East Ripy Street just before 2 a.m.

According to investigators, an adult male had gotten out of his vehicle to inspect the damage from a minor crash when another vehicle struck him. The driver of the second vehicle left the scene but was later found and detained at another location, police said.

The pedestrian died at the scene. Authorities have not yet released his identity.

A separate crash happened directly behind the initial crash, though police noted the two incidents are unrelated. The occupants of the vehicles involved in the second crash were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Fort Worth Police Department's Traffic Investigation Unit responded to the scene and is leading the investigation into the fatal crash.