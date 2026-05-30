Oak Cliff apartment owners frustrated by lack of answers after deadly Dallas explosion

The Brief An explosion and fire at The Clyde Apartments in Oak Cliff killed three people and injured five others on Thursday. A construction crew reportedly struck a natural gas line shortly before the blast, but authorities have not yet determined the official cause. Apartment complex owners expressed frustration over a lack of information from investigators, who have released no new updates.



No new investigative details were released Saturday about Thursday's explosion and fire at The Clyde Apartments in Oak Cliff, which killed three people and injured five others.

Attorneys representing the owners of a Dallas apartment complex destroyed in a deadly explosion say they are growing frustrated with what they describe as a lack of information from investigators as authorities continue working to determine what caused the blast.

Construction crew struck the gas line

What we know:

Investigators have confirmed that a construction crew struck a natural gas line before the explosion. Officials have not publicly identified the crew or the company involved, and no one has been accused of wrongdoing.

Authorities have also said Dallas Fire-Rescue received a report of a damaged gas line shortly before the explosion. Firefighters were responding to the area and preparing to begin evacuations when the blast occurred.

Owners seek answers

Local perspective:

Attorneys representing the new owners of The Clyde Apartments said they have been forced to gather information independently while awaiting answers from investigators.

"While we're trying to help authorities get answers, we're not getting our questions answered or access to our only property," the attorneys said in a statement. "We're having to piece this big puzzle together one piece at a time."

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation into the explosion, which occurred Thursday afternoon near East 9th Street and North Patton Avenue. Officials have not said when the next public update will be provided.

As investigators continue their work, families of the victims are mourning their losses.

Oak Cliff explosion victims identified

Dig deeper:

Among those killed were Marisol Perez and her young son, Erick Perez, according to family members. Relatives said Perez's daughter survived the explosion and escaped the building.

Family members told FOX 4 that the girl will turn 10 on Monday, marking her first birthday without her mother and younger brother. Relatives plan to hold a vigil Sunday in honor of Marisol and Erick Perez.

The third victim has not been officially identified by authorities. Friends and family members have said they believe longtime Dallas County Democratic Party precinct chair Sylvia Collins was among those killed.

NTSB investigation into Dallas apartment fire

What's next:

The explosion destroyed much of the apartment building, displaced residents and prompted a large emergency response. More than 100 firefighters battled the resulting fire.

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Officials have said five people were hospitalized after the explosion. One remained in critical but stable condition as of Friday, while the others suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the explosion.