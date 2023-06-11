North Texas college baseball player returns home after being shot during game

A North Texas college baseball player is back home recovering after he was hit by a stray bullet during a game this May.

Matthew Delaney was hit in the chest by a stray bullet while playing in Texarkana, which is about 180 miles northeast of Dallas.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Matthew grew up in the Collin County city of Princeton. He now attends Texas A&M Texarkana and plays on the baseball team.

On June 3, Texas A&M Texarkana posted that Delaney is now out of inpatient rehab.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Courtesy: Texas A&M University-Texarkana Athletics)

Photos show the freshman using a walker.

The school says Delaney still has plenty of rehab ahead, but attended his sister's softball game.

Multiple people connected to the shooting have been arrested and charged.

17-year-old Kamauri Butler turned himself in to Texarkana PD in the days after the shooting.

He is facing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

Yankeengea Smith, 49, is facing drug and weapons charges. 19-year-olds Nathan Moore and Marcell Beaver are facing drug charges.

Demarco Banks, 20, also turned himself in to police. He's one of the two suspected shooters and is charged with deadly conduct.

Police say the slug traveled more than 400 yards from a gunfight on a neighborhood street before hitting Delaney.