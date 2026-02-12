Worker killed after water main burst at Frisco intersection

article

The Brief A construction worker died Tuesday afternoon after a main water line suddenly ruptured at the intersection of Eldorado and Independence parkways, rapidly flooding the underground access well where he was working. Two private contractors were inside a protective trench box at the time of the rupture; while one managed to scramble to safety as the water rose, the other was trapped and later found dead by emergency crews. The City of Frisco confirmed the project was privately managed and not a municipal city works task, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has launched an investigation into the cause of the fatal failure.



A construction worker died Tuesday after a water line burst, trapping him inside an underground access well, police said.

What we know:

Frisco police and firefighters responded to a water rescue call at the intersection of Eldorado and Independence parkways just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators determined that a private construction crew was working on a main water line when a pipe ruptured. The safety box, also known as a trench box, quickly filled with water.

Two contractors were inside the box at the time of the rupture. While one worker managed to escape, the other was trapped and later found dead.

The City of Frisco confirmed the incident involved a private project and was not related to municipal city works. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is expected to be involved in the ongoing investigation.

What we don't know:

The victim’s identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin. It remains unclear exactly what caused the water line to fail.