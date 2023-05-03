Shooting suspect turns himself in after stray bullet hits college baseball player

A shooting suspect has turned himself in to police after a stray bullet hit a North Texas baseball player over the weekend.

17-year-old Kamauri Butler turned himself in to Texarkana PD on Tuesday in connection to the shooting.

Kamauri Butler (Source: Bi-State Jail)

He is facing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

Matthew Delaney, a baseball player at Texas A&M Texarkana who grew up in Collin County, was hit in the chest by a stray bullet Saturday in Texarkana, which is about 180 miles northeast of Dallas.

Delaney was near the bullpen at Spring Lake Park when the stray bullet struck him in the chest. Police say the slug traveled more than 400 yards from that gunfight on a neighborhood street.

Butler is the fifth suspect to be arrested in connection to the shooting.

Yankeengea Smith, 49, is facing drug and weapons charges. 19-year-olds Nathan Moore and Marcell Beaver are facing drug charges.

Demarco Banks, 20, also turned himself in to police. He's one of the two suspected shooters and is charged with deadly conduct.

Texarkana Police say that no additional arrests are expected.

As of Monday, Delaney was in critical condition and partially paralyzed.