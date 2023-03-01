North Texas agencies preparing resources for Thursday's severe weather

Extra state resources have been deployed in preparation for the possibility of a major severe weather outbreak.

North Texas agencies are also activating severe weather protocols.

Gov. Greg Abbott says state resources will be available to help local officials and emergency response crews should we experience storm damage.

A storm system is expected to bring an increased risk of tornadoes or damaging winds, large hail, heavy rain and flash flooding.

Plano Fire-Rescue, like other first responder groups across North Texas, is preparing for the storm.

"Right now, we’re basically preparing for the worst and praying for the best," said Plano Fire Lt. Daniel Daly. "If there’s an emergency, whether it’s a medical emergency or a lightning strike, fire or something of that nature, please call."

Plano Asst. Emergency Management Coordinator Larry Houk showed FOX 4 where they’ll monitor information from the National Weather Service and others. It’s a room typically used during severe weather to have officials in one setting on the same page.

"We are definitely preparing for high winds," he said.

Gov. Abbott is directing The Texas Division of Emergency Management to prepare state emergency resources, including the activation of Texas Task Force 1 and 2. Other agencies like the Texas Department of Transportation are on standby. The state will host a call with local emergency management groups on Thursday.

"We’re communicating with our external partners with the different cities, seeing what they’re doing, what they’re planning," Houk said.

First responders say they don’t want to scare North Texans but simply prepare them.

"We want to just communicate safety first," Daly said. "We want to communicate stay aware."

After Thursday's storms, things should be pretty nice for the rest of the week.

Temperatures will top out in the 50s on Friday, with highs climbing throughout the rest of the weekend.