North Texans with family in Ukraine continue to hope for peace

The U.S. has moved most of its personnel out of the embassy in Ukraine ahead of what could soon be a Russian invasion of the country.

The State Department said only a limited number of staff will stay at its Ukraine embassy to maintain communications, but all consular operations will be suspended.

It comes on the heels of President Biden's recent call with Russia’s leader, Vladimir Putin, about the consequences of invading Ukraine.

RELATED: In call, Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' of Ukraine invasion

A sign showing the entrance to Ukraine is seen at the Ukraine-Belarus border crossing on February 13, 2022 in Vilcha, Ukraine. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the U.S. government continues to warn that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is "imminent," and that private U.S. citizens should immediately leave the country.

There is a tight knight community of Ukrainian families here in the DFW area.

They gathered Sunday morning for mass at St. Sophia Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church in The Colony, which is the only Ukrainian church here in the Dallas area.

With the threat of Russia invading Ukraine any day now, many are worried about their homeland.

The message at mass was peace and unity.

"I am a proud U.S. citizen, but it is painful to watch my motherland and my friends and family to go through this tough time. It’s disturbing," Christina Ukhman said.

"Hopefully, nothing comes of this and it’s a big chess game like Putin likes to play. but who knows what he has in mind," Daria Zaluckyj said.

Both women’s friends and families are staying in Ukraine, and they are watching the news every day and remaining in contact with their loved ones.

Advertisement

RELATED: North Texans worry for family in Ukraine following White House warning