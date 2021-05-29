North Texans take part in Carry the Load event to honor war heroes for Memorial Day

North Texans turned out to honor war heroes with a rally and walk through Fort Worth.

Saturday's walk was part of a month-long nationwide relay that includes thousands of participants.

Supporters carried flags and the names of fallen service members while they walked to raise money for current service members, veterans, first responders, and their families.

More than 15,000 miles of ground is being covered.

It’s all about a message honoring our nation’s fallen heroes.

A cross-country relay walk into Memorial Day weekend made its way through Fort Worth Saturday, before arriving in Dallas Sunday.

Each person in the walk carried a name of someone who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

"I’m a Coast Guard veteran," participant Steve Dunnahoe said.

Dunnahoe carried the name of Billy Flores.

Flores was just 18 years old and right out of boot camp when he threw life jackets to ones on his sinking ship. He remained on the ship to assist trapped shipmates and provide aid. Flores died, but he saved lives.

Carry the Load is a series of month-long relay walks.

Four events started across the country in April. Each walk arrives in Dallas on Sunday. Some people walk in their own city, but some, like Andy Medrano, walk hundreds of miles in shifts, beginning in cities like Seattle.

"And from there, it’s been 31 days of going through Washington State, Oregon, California, Nevada, Arizona, and New Mexico, and then finally finishing off the last 13 days here in Texas," Medrano said.

Tragic stories are behind each name.

"I’m out here today because I want to be a part of something bigger than myself," Kim Coates said.

Those who took part believe walking is the least they can do to highlight sacrifices.

Sacrifices like the one Flores made, which we recognize this Memorial Day weekend.

Walkers will arrive at Dallas’ Reverchon Park Sunday afternoon.

The free event starts at noon, and people can still register to walk or just come out and show support. Walkers can come and go as they please. People will be walking throughout the evening and overnight, with the event concluding Memorial Day Monday.