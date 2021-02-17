North Texans share warm stories of neighbors who have helped them

Friends, neighbors and even total strangers are stepping up to help those North Texans who have been without power, heat and sometimes water for days.

FOX 4’s Hanna Battah has been without power and water in her apartment building for the better part of the past 50 hours. Fortunately, her friends were kind enough to let her stay with them for the night.

It inspired her shine some light on the people who are helping others out during this difficult time.

Viewer Mallory Davis said she’s had no power for 16 hours at her place in Arlington. But her neighbors Ben and Melanie let her family come over to warm up by fire and enjoy a hot breakfast.

Stephanie Abbott said her daughter and her new husband delivered free firewood in Princeton even though the couple hasn’t had their own water on for days and has only had intermittent electricity.

Jennifer Harmon helped feed the community in Forney. She made several batches of spaghetti to feed anyone who need a hot meal and planned on cooking more once it was all gone.

Ann Garvin from Hillcrest packed bags of food and water for neighbors, strangers and anyone who saw her post on social media. But she didn’t stop there. She also gathered blankets and firewood for anyone who she could help out as well.

The North Texas Jeep Club has offered to team up with a couple of other groups to give free rides to and from work for local first responders and healthcare workers. They said they’ve already given tons of rides out. Anyone who needs a ride should call 1-888-380-0135.

Last night Ernie’s Pit Barbecue in Greenville extended a timely offer of firewood. The restaurant may be out now but it’s just one of so many businesses that are doing their part to help.

A story from Art Mory out of Mansfield really caught Hanna’s eye. He said he noticed a stream of water cutting through the snow in the gutter in his daughter’s neighborhood so he and his daughter traced it to a neighbor’s house five doors down.

They eventually found an irrigation pike that was busted so they reached in the water, found the master cut-off valve and shut the water off for a total stranger.

They said it took a series of calls to eventually track down the very appreciative owner who happened to be vacationing in South Carolina.

Next, Ashley Nicole Odom like a lot of people was taken in by a family member during this time. She said her sister and brother-in-law were sweet enough to have her family including their three dogs in their home where they already have four people living.

Generosity runs deep in North Texas, especially when something big like this impacts some of our own. She and her family are certainly grateful for the help like so many other people are as well.

If you know someone who has been going above and beyond to help their neighbor during this tough time, reach out to Hanna on Facebook, Twitter or by emailing hanna.battah@fox.com.