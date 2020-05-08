North Texans returning to hair salons, barber shops as they are allowed to reopen

Texans began returning to their barber chairs on Friday, as salons and barbershops across the state reopened.

But for many, the choice to cut hair again came with an internal struggle.

“It’s like the new normal. We’ll just tough it out,” said Selma Fullmer, as she got her hair washed Friday.

Fullmer got a perm and haircut for the first time in more than a month.

She’s been trusting her tresses to Dora Hernandez for more than 20 years, and both appreciate having to wear face coverings.

“You see so many people out there not wearing them, and that bothers me,” Fullmer said.

“I think some of my customers have been with me for maybe 35 years,” Hernandez said. “We’ve all grown old together. I just want to make sure they are safe.”

About 20 stylists and barbers rent space at Salon World in Fort Worth.

Not all have returned on this first day back since Governor Greg Abbott lifted the restrictions on hair salons, allowing stylists to work one-on-one with clients while taking precautions.

Brandy Smith said her phone has been ringing nonstop.

“She’s already my third one and I think I have four no five more,” she said.

Busy and happy to be working again, as clients are getting pampered with safety top of mind.

