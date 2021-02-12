North Texans preparing their homes to avoid broken pipes, dead plants caused by freezing temps

There could be a lot of broken pipes when North Texas finally thaws out next week, and people are stocking up on pipe wrap and plant coverings.

But it's not just how cold it will be, but how long those freezing temperatures will last.

The possibility a long stretch of some of the coldest temperatures in decades has people trying to defend against the coming deep freeze.

[REPORTER: "Are you ready for the cold?"]

"We’ve been ready trying to keep warm. I bought me a jacket, getting some heaters right now for the house," one North Texan said.

"It’s been steady [Thursday]. [Wednesday] evening was chaotic," said Ron McCarty, with Elliot’s Hardware in Mesquite. "We had a truck in with some heaters [Wednesday]. They were gone the minute we put them down, like Black Friday."

Advertisement

People are worried about what being below freezing until possibly next week might do.

"When you go through multiple days of freezing, that’s when you really run into the potential of pipes busting," McCarrty explained.

People are picking up not just faucet covers, but foam pipe covers as well.

Levi Wallace runs All-In-One HVAC Pro Company. When temperatures drop like this, calls for emergency help go up.

"We actually had a water heater that was busted. It had been leaking, the customer didn't notice it, and when those freezing temperatures come, they hit that hot water. It’s definitely going to split the pipe more, and then you'll really know it," Wallace explained.

Wallace said people should leave indoor faucets dripping to keep water moving through the pipes.

"And also have your heat turned up to at least 70-75 degrees minimum, and open up the cabinet doors in your bottom cabinets so that the air can flow in and get to those pipes as well," he explained.

While people are protecting their pipes, they should also take care to cover their plants.

"The key is to make sure its breathable. You don’t want to use any plastic that can actually increase your chance of freezing that plant. Old sheets, even old blankets will work," said Patrick Dickinson, with Rooted In.

Sheltering the plants and safeguarding the pipes will hopefully get everyone through the deep freeze.