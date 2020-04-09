North Texans ‘Light It Blue’ to show support for essential workers

Some North Texas cities are joining other cities across the country to shine a light on frontline and essential workers.

The Light It Blue campaign is a coordinated effort to show support and say thank you for their work.

The #LightItBlue salute for healthcare workers and first responders has touched many of them. The campaign is a way to thank our medical professionals who are working selflessly to protect the rest of us.

From the Omni and Reunion Tower to The Star in Frisco, DFW was awash in blue Thursday night to thank medical professionals and essential workers on the front lines fighting COVID-19.

People snapped photos and shared messages of gratitude and heartfelt messages for healthcare heroes.

The effort was first created in late March in the United Kingdom where major landmarks were lit throughout the country to support their health care providers.

