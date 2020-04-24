North Texans head to Colleyville as the city lifts restrictions on restaurants, other businesses

The city of Colleyville has moved forward with relaxing restrictions on businesses and churches before Tarrant County and the state of Texas do the same.

“You know what, I’m just glad to be out here. All I had was queso, hot sauce, and chips,“ Hugh Hunt said.

The food, however impressive, was not the biggest incentive for folks flocking to this patio spot for lunch in Colleyville.

“Somebody finally got the message, we’ve got to get back to normal,” Camilla Puckett said.

“We drove all the way from Rockwall, which is the other side of Dallas, to just come over here and eat in Colleyville, support what they were doing. Excited about getting to eat out again honestly,” Steve Swofford said.

Steve and Brenda Swofford, like some others, applaud Colleyville’s mayor for issuing a proclamation that allows non-essential businesses to re-open.

That includes salons, gyms, and massage parlors for one-on-one appointments with proper employee safeguards, and restaurants for patio dining with physical distancing.

With statewide restrictions still in effect, the mayor said he spoke with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton about being in compliance.

The Swoffords said that in their opinion, the economy has suffered enough from restrictions brought on by COVID-19.

“We feel it’s safe right here as we do at Walmart. In fact, they’ve done a great job of spreading out,” Brenda Swofford said. “As we came in, they assured us of the safeguards they’ve put in place.“

Some are saying it more radically than others.

“I have not bought into any of this stuff we’ve been going through. I don’t think we should’ve ever been shut down. I’m thankful we are finally getting to come out and do what we normally do and go to stores and live a normal life,” Hunt said.

But it’s not a blanket approach in the northeast Tarrant County suburb, as there were just as many restaurant patios still closed for business.

“It’s good to be back out here. I am still wearing my facemask though because it brings about a little added security. But I’m excited,” Michelle Russell said.

