North Texans celebrate 4th of July with parades and fireworks

The Brief Happy Fourth of July! Thousands across DFW celebrated on Friday morning with parades and old-fashioned family fun. Read below for more information about fireworks shows and events happening Friday night, as well as live coverage of the Fort Worth's Fourth fireworks.



People across North Texas are celebrating Independence Day with a variety of parades, festivals, and fireworks displays throughout the region.

If you're still looking for something to do, check out FOX 4's guide to July 4th Fireworks & Events in Dallas-Fort Worth.

For those planning to stay home, you can watch live coverage of the Fort Worth's Fourth fireworks show on FOX4News.com, FOX Local or YouTube.

Related article

Fort Worth’s Fourth

Thousands of people are expected to be at Panther Island Pavilion for the big fireworks show in Fort Worth.

The 18th annual Fort Worth’s Fourth features lots of fun, food, and, of course, a spectacular fireworks show.

There will also be a zip line, bounce houses, water slides, and so much more.

Families can also enjoy the fun along the Trinity River while listening to live music.

Related article

Matt Oliver with the Tarrant Regional Water District said crews prepare for the big event all year.

"You’re going to come in and do some unique things like being able to jump in the river while listening to the band. You’re not going to find that anywhere. But at the end of the day it is the show. You have a long, very intense show. You’re going to leave here thinking, ‘Wow! That is something I have never seen," he said.

Outside coolers, food, and drinks are not allowed at the event, but refill stations for reusable water bottles are available.

The parking lot opens at 3 p.m.

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Arlington Independence Day Parade

A Tarrant County tradition made its way through the streets of Arlington on Friday morning.

The Arlington Independence Day Parade is the largest Fourth of July parade in Texas and the longest-running annual event in the city. This was the parade’s 60th year.

The people who attend year after year say this parade harkens back to a different era in America, with old-fashioned patriotism and the community coming together to celebrate freedom and America’s birthday.

"I think it’s great to see the whole community here at the same time. Everyone is super patriotic and getting to celebrate our country. And it’s really good to see such a good turnout," one spectator said.

This year’s parade featured more than 100 entries, including patriotic music provided by marching bands from all six of Arlington’s high schools.

Irving Sparks & Stripes

The streets of Irving’s Heritage District were decked out in patriotic gear on Friday morning.

There were marching bands, cheerleaders, and even some old-fashioned cars.

People that FOX 4 spoke to said they’d been coming for 25 years. They brought their kids and now their kids’ kids.

4th of July in Duncanville

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Former Police Chief Robert Brown Jr. was the grand marshal of Duncanville’s Fourth of July parade.

The city honored his decades of service not just as the chief, but also as assistant city manager and interim city manager.

Duncanville’s parade featured community members, local organizations, youth sports teams, and veterans.

Como Parade

The parade at Lake Como in Fort Worth also happened on Friday morning, kicking off on Horne Street.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the parade. It’s one of the oldest parades in the city.

Other festivities throughout the day will take place at Lake Como, including live music and food vendors.