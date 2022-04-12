North Texan Trevor Reed to remain in Russian prison following appeal

Image 1 of 3 ▼

A North Texas man in prison in Russia for more than two years will remain behind bars.

A Russian appeals court reviewed Trevor Reed’s case but did not come to a decision. The appeal is now being sent to a lower court. Another court previously denied Reed’s appeal.

Police in Moscow arrested the Marine veteran in 2019 for allegedly assaulting a police officer. He was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Reeds family and some United States officials have called the charges preposterous.

They said Russian government traffic cameras can make it clear the alleged offense never took place.

His parents, who are from Granbury, recently met with President Joe Biden in Washington D.C. to request more help getting him released.

They believe he has tuberculosis and is not getting proper medical treatment.

The U.S. ambassador to Russia said he is "disappointed justice has again been denied" and "Trevor remains in jail for a crime he did not commit."