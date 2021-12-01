North Texan accused of assaulting officers with flags during U.S. Capitol riot running for office

article

A North Texas man who is facing federal charges of assaulting police officers during the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is running for office as a Republican.

Mark Middleton, who was indicted and arrested earlier this year, is challenging incumbent GOP Rep. David Spiller, of Jacksboro, in the primary for Texas House District 68.

According to the Texas secretary of state website, he filed in November and is self employed.

Middleton and his wife, Jalice, are accused of hitting officers and jabbing them with flags. The couple lives in rural Montague County, about 65 miles north of Fort Worth.

They were reportedly caught on officers’ body cameras assaulting officers.

The FBI also said the couple bragged on social media about fighting police while trying to get into the U.S. Capitol.