North Mesquite HS teacher’s aide arrested for child sex assault

A Mesquite ISD teacher’s aide is accused of having an improper relationship with a student.

Bryan Garcia is charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child.

Police said the alleged assaults happened last spring while the 22-year-old was working as a teacher’s aide at North Mesquite High School.

Someone reported the inappropriate behavior to the school on Monday and the school contacted the Mesquite Police Department.

Garcia was arrested after investigators determined he had been communicating with students using cellphone apps.

Police did not release any details about that communication or the alleged victim/victims.

They encouraged anyone with information about other possible offenses to contact the police department at 972-285-6335.