Collin Co. child predator sentenced to 35 years in prison

A Collin County man was sentenced to 35 years in prison without the possibility of parole Monday for the continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Mark Elliott Jones of McKinney was found guilty of sexually abusing two children over the course of several years. The 46-year-olds victims were 10 and 14 years old.

One of the children's parents learned of the abuse in a letter their child had written to God.

The child's parent brought the case to McKinney Police, who over the course of their investigation, discovered the second victim.

"To learn that this predator sexually traumatized not one, but two innocent children is simply unbearable," said District Attorney Greg Willis in a news release after the sentence was handed down.

The minimum punishment for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child is 25 years in prison.