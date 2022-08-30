Child sex assault suspect dies during arrest in Dallas

article

A man wanted for sexually abusing a child died in Dallas police custody.

According to the Dallas Police Department, members of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force got a tip that the suspect was staying at the La Quinta Inn on John Carpenter Freeway.

As officers surrounded the suspect’s vehicle to arrest him Tuesday, he pulled out a handgun and shot himself, police said.

The suspect later died at the hospital from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Dallas police said the district attorney’s office was notified and a special investigations unit is reviewing the case.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

He was facing charges for the continuous sexual abuse of a child.