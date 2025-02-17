Dallas 6-year-old child wandering alone killed in hit-and-run

The Brief A 6-year-old child wandering alone from her house was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Far North Dallas. The child was hit by a white mid-sized SUV as she was trying to cross Belt Line Road. It happened around 10:30 p.m.



Dallas Police say a 6-year-old child died after a hit-and-run in Far North Dallas on Sunday night.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of Belt Line Road, just west of Preston Road.

Small child killed in hit-and-run

What we know:

Police were called to the area about a body lying in the road.

When the police arrived, they found the female child was critically injured. She was in the westbound lanes of Belt Line Road, which is a six-lane divided roadway in that area.

The child was taken to Children's Hospital where she died shortly after arriving.

Police believe the child was crossing the road when a white mid-sized SUV going westbound struck her. The suspect pulled into a parking lot, circling back towards the child, before speeding away. An update from Dallas Police say the vehicle is a newer model Acura MDX.

Suspect vehicle is described as a newer model Acura MDX (Source: Dallas Police Department)

Dallas Police Traffic investigators as well as detectives with the Vehicular Crimes Unit are working to find the vehicle and driver. Investigators closed Belt Line Rd. for several hours as they worked. Nearby surveillance cameras are also being reviewed.

The child was alone at the time of the crash, and it's believed she wandered out of her nearby apartment.

What we don't know:

Police say her name will not be released due to her age.

Anyone with information that could help identify the vehicle and driver, please contact Det. K. Land #8283 at kyle.land@dallaspolice.gov or phone ( 214) 671-0014 .