Noise complaints, permit violations surround Red Oak trail ride event where 3 were shot

The Brief Three adults were shot at an "unsanctioned" trail ride event in Ellis County, with one victim remaining in the ICU. The large-scale gathering, which also included a back-to-school supply giveaway, did not have the required permit under state law. The cause of the shooting is currently unknown, and authorities have not released any information on a suspect or arrests.



On an Ellis County property, there is a home at the front and then a large plot of land behind it where these trail ride get-togethers take place.

What we know:

A sign that reads 'no guns, no weapons, no backpacks, no fighting' is parked outside the Ellis County property. Investigators say three adults were shot early on Sunday morning at an unsanctioned trail ride event on this property.

According to this flyer, it was called the ‘Kountry Mob Paper Trail Trailride Extravaganza', featuring live music, a back-to-school supply giveaway, and children's activities.

At 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Ellis County deputies responded to a shooting at the location, off Batchelor Road in Red Oak.

Deputies found three adults with gunshot wounds.

Investigators say the three victims, along with the majority of the attendees, are not residents of Ellis County.

As of Tuesday, one of the victims remained in the ICU.

What they're saying:

FOX 4 spoke off camera with the homeowner as they didn't want to do an interview or make any statements.

Only by saying firearms are prohibited on the property and that they hired security on Saturday, but somehow a firearm did make it in.

Nearby homeowner, Niki Hamm, estimates hundreds of people packed the nearby property.

"Sometimes the house is vibrating from the bass. It's very loud," said Hamm.

Another neighbor sent FOX 4 a video of the concert in the background, saying the excessive noise can go into the early morning hours.

"When it's so many people from out of town on this little rural road, and they are in that field over there," said Hamm. "Right now, it looks like it's getting out of hand."

Hamm says she didn't hear the gunshots over the weekend but had heard gunshots during a previous event held at this location.

"We have heard gunshots before," said Hamm.

"They bring their ATVs or horses out and ride through the streets all night long.

Local perspective:

In a statement, Ellis County Sheriff Brad Norman said:

Under the Texas Health and Safety Code, Chapter 751, large-scale events "mass gatherings" must obtain a permit through the county if they meet certain attendance thresholds. No such permit was issued for this event"

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office here would not elaborate on the ongoing investigation.

So it's still unclear if anyone was arrested, or if they are looking for a suspect, or even what led up to shots being fired.