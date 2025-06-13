'No Kings' protests: List of Dallas-Fort Worth rallies

The Brief Several protests will be held in North Texas on Saturday. The "No Kings" protests, organized by the 5051 Movement, are against the Trump administration. On Saturday evening, the US Army will hold a military parade in Washington, D.C.



Several protests are planned in Dallas-Fort Worth and around the country on Saturday, June 14, against the Trump administration, according to the group 5051.

No Kings Protests in Dallas-Fort Worth

According to the No Kings website, these are the locations and times of Dallas-Fort Worth demonstrations.

Dallas

Location: Dallas City Hall, 1500 Marilla Street

Time: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Fort Worth

Location: Burk Burnett Park, 501 W 7th Street

Time: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Arlington

Location: Arlington Sub Courthouse, 700 E Abram Street

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Denton

Location: Denton Square, 110 W Hickory Street

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Frisco

Location: Both sides of FM 423, 155 Old Newman Road

Time: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

McKinney

Location: 2025 N Central Expy

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Flower Mound

Location: Parker Square Gazebo

Time: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Burleson

Location: 100 NW John Jones Drive

Time: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

What are the "No Kings Day" protests about?

What we know:

The group is expected to hold demonstrations for the "No Kings Day of Mobilizations" across the country on Saturday, June 14.

June 14 is Flag Day, the 250th anniversary of the founding of the U.S. Army, and President Donald Trump's birthday. A military parade to celebrate 250 years of the U.S. Army will be held in Washington, D.C. on Friday.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott surged National Guard soldiers and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers to cities across the state on Thursday ahead of the planned protests this weekend.

The governor says he deployed over 2,000 Texas DPS troopers and over 5,000 Texas National Guard soldiers to assist local law enforcement respond to protests and to "maintain law and order."

What they're saying:

"In America, we don't do kings. They’ve defied our courts, deported Americans, disappeared people off the streets, attacked our civil rights, and slashed our services. The corruption has gone too. far. No thrones. No crowns. No kings," reads the group's website.

"Anyone engaging in acts of violence or damaging property will be arrested and held accountable to the full extent of the law. Don't mess with Texas — and don't mess with Texas law enforcement," said Gov. Abbott in a statement.

What does "No Kings Day" mean

The backstory:

The "No Kings" theme was orchestrated by the 50501 Movement, a national movement made up of everyday Americans who stand for democracy and against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.

The No Kings Day of Defiance has been organized to reject authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics and the militarization of the country's democracy, according to a press release from No Kings.

The No Kings Day of Defiance is expected to be the largest single-day mobilization since Trump returned to office, organizers said. Organizers said they are preparing for millions of people to take to the streets across all 50 states and commonwealths.

Earlier protests organized by 50501 have rallied against Trump and his former billionaire adviser Elon Musk, who led Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency to cut federal spending.