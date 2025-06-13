No Kings protests: Dallas-Fort Worth cities preparing for anti-Trump demonstrations

The Brief Cities across North Texas are preparing for multiple "No Kings" protests against the Trump administration and ICE raids planned for Saturday. Gov. Greg Abbott has deployed Texas National Guard troops statewide to "maintain peace & order" during the demonstrations. Latino leaders and community groups are urging participants to remain peaceful, emphasizing safety ahead of events scheduled in Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, and other DFW cities.



Cities across North Texas are making preparations for planned protests against the Trump administration on Saturday.

Latino leaders and community groups in Dallas are encouraging people to remain peaceful if they are planning to attend one of several "No Kings" protests in North Texas on Saturday.

"No Kings" Protests in Dallas-Fort Worth

What we know:

Several protests are planned in Dallas-Fort Worth on Saturday against the Trump administration and recent ICE raids.

The "No Kings Day of Mobilizations" coincides with Flag Day, the 250th anniversary of the founding of the U.S. Army, President Donald Trump’s birthday, and a military parade to celebrate it all.

Gov. Greg Abbott has deployed National Guard troops and DPS troopers across the state ahead of the planned protests.

What they're saying:

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) and other Latino community organizations will hold a news conference at Dallas City Hall on Friday afternoon to address the planned protests.

"We’re going to put out information this afternoon about how we want our community to behave and be protected. We don’t want to have any reason for people to get hurt," said Roman Palomares, LULAC’s national president.

List: No Kings Protests in Dallas-Fort Worth

According to the No Kings website, these are the locations and times of Dallas-Fort Worth demonstrations.

Dallas

Location: Dallas City Hall, 1500 Marilla Street

Time: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Fort Worth

Location: Burk Burnett Park, 501 W 7th Street

Time: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Arlington

Location: Arlington Sub Courthouse, 700 E Abram Street

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

What they're saying:

Arlington Police released a statement on the protest on Friday.

For safety and tactical purposes, we’re not going to get into specifics about any security plans. But we are aware of the demonstration that is planned for Saturday and we will be monitoring.

The Arlington Police Department respects the First Amendment rights of our residents to peacefully assemble and make their voices heard. We will work to ensure they can exercise those rights safely, while also maintaining the safety and well-being of our city.

Denton

Location: Denton Square, 110 W Hickory Street

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Frisco

Location: Both sides of FM 423, 155 Old Newman Road

Time: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

McKinney

Location: 2025 N Central Expy

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Flower Mound

Location: Parker Square Gazebo

Time: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Burleson

Location: 100 NW John Jones Drive

Time: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

What they're saying:

Burleson Police released a statement on the protest on Friday.

A "No Kings" protest is scheduled to take place in Burleson. The organizers have met with our police staff and, as with previous demonstrations, have been provided a point of contact within the department.

Our emergency services team has developed an Incident Action Plan, just as we do for other community events. While we can’t share specific operational details, our goal remains the same—to support the public’s right to free speech while ensuring the safety of everyone involved.

We are hopeful the event will proceed peacefully, allowing participants to express their views without the need for police intervention.