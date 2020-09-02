Annual ICE! exhibit won't be coming to Gaylord Texan this year

article

The Gaylord Texan unveiled plans for its 2020 Lone Star Christmas experience with some notable ommissions.

The Grapevine resort said it will have a pop-up Christmas experience this year highlighting holiday movies like "Elf" and "Christmas Vacation."

It will include regular attractions like snow tubing, ice skating and a gingerbread decorating corner but will not include the annual ICE! exhibit.

The Gaylord said coronavirus restrictions will prevent master ice carvers from China from traveling to the United States to build the exhibit.

It will debut the movie exhibit instead in November and will have health and safety procedures in place.

More: christmasatgaylordtexan.marriott.com