No decision made on Keller High School’s controversial mascot

Some people are demanding that Keller High School change its mascot.

Advocates of the change spoke out Monday night during the Keller Independent School District’s board meeting. They argued the name Keller Indians is offensive.

It’s a debate that’s gone on for some time in the upscale Fort Worth suburb.

"A race or nationality should never be a mascot. Mascots are easy targets, easy to make fun of, easy to demean. When you depersonalize a person or a group, they are easy to dismiss," said Wendel Withrow, a Keller ISD parent.

Another resident said a lot of people do not understand the intergenerational trauma that indigenous people carry.

"I’m a student of Keller High and my voice matters. Get rid of the Keller High School Indians mascot," said Jordan Hoyt, a student.

Nearly 35,000 people have signed a petition in support of changing the school’s mascot.

Trustees put off the discussion and any decision.