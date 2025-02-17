'No criminal wrongdoing' in 14-year-old Jamir Dabney's death, McKinney Police say

article

The Brief McKinney Police say there was no criminal wrongdoing in the death of 14-year-old Jamir Dabney. He was killed while riding his bicycle on Dec. 21, 2024. Dabney's death was initially investigated as a hit-and-run.



The McKinney Police Department says no evidence has been found to indicate criminal wrongdoing by any individuals in the death of 14-year-old Jamir Dabney.

This comes nearly two months after Jamir died while riding his bicycle, after what was initially reported as a deadly hit-and-run.

UPDATE: McKinney Police sent a second email on Monday with clarification. The email says in part, "While this case was initially reported and believed to be a hit-and-run, evidence, witness statements, and video surveillance footage examined during the investigation did not support that. The investigation determined that Jamir Dabney was struck by a vehicle and that the driver did stop and remain on the scene."

Dec. 21, 2024

The backstory:

On December 21, 2024, just after 6 p.m., McKinney Police officers were called to a reported hit-and-run near Lake Forest Drive and Highlands Drive.

They found Jamir Dabney with severe injuries. First responders provided immediate lifesaving measures before he was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

McKinney Police say this has been deemed a tragic accident.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Jamir was identified and remained on the scene.

Police also say there was no evidence that any witness intentionally provided false information.

What they're saying:

In a news release, McKinney Police said, "From the beginning, our detectives have been committed to uncovering the facts. This investigation involved numerous witness interviews, review of forensic evidence, as well as other investigative measures to ensure that every aspect of this case was thoroughly examined. Based on these findings, no evidence has been found to indicate criminal wrongdoing by any individuals."

"We can only imagine how deeply this tragedy has affected Mr. Dabney’s loved ones and the McKinney community. Our investigators have worked tirelessly to ensure that every lead was pursued, and every piece of evidence was examined. While no outcome can ease the pain of this loss, we hope this clarity provides some measure of understanding to those seeking answers," said Chief Joe Ellenburg.

The news release goes on to say, "The McKinney Police Department is committed to transparency, accountability, and upholding the highest standards of investigative integrity."