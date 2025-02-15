Dove release, vigil held for 14-year-old killed in McKinney hit-and-run

The Brief 14-year-old Jamir Dabney was killed in December after he was hit while riding his bike in McKinney. Family and friends gathered to remember him with a dove release and vigil on the day after he would have turned 15. Police have not identified a suspect in the case.



A dove release and a candlelight vigil.

On the day after what would have been Jamir Dabney's 15th birthday, his family grieved. More than a month after he died.

What we know:

Dabney's siblings prayed and released doves into the air, while other family and friends gathered.

Dabney was riding his bike on Dec. 14, 2024, near Lake Forest Drive and Highlands Drive in McKinney when he was struck by a vehicle that kept going.

Dabney's older brothers described how it felt to release the doves in his memory.

What they're saying:

"I saw my brother in the sky smiling down at me," Jeremiah Dabney said. "I felt his presence when I was releasing that dove which gave me a little bit of weight lifted off my chest. Not that the weight will ever be fully lifted off my chest because I'll forever live knowing that my little brother is gone, and he's not coming back. But, at the same time, I know that he's always here watching us, and he's always here with us."

What we don't know:

Police have not identified a suspect in the crash.

The family is urging anyone with information to come forward.

They're also urging McKinney police to continue with the investigation.