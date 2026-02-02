No criminal activity identified in fatal Weatherford house fire

The Brief No criminal activity has been identified in the Weatherford house fire that killed three people, according to the Parker County Fire Marshal. Parker County firefighters responded just before 1 a.m. Jan. 31 to a home on Stonebridge Trail, where they encountered heavy smoke and fire coming from the home. One additional victim was taken to the hospital. Their condition isn't currently known.



No criminal activity has been identified in the investigation into a house fire in Weatherford that left three people dead.

What we know:

The Parker County Fire Marshal's office is conducting an investigation into the fire jointly with the Tarrant County Fire and Arson Task Force and the Parker County Medical Examiner's Office.

PCFMO said they have not found criminal intent behind the fire in their investigation so far.

Three people died as a result of the fire. One person was taken to an area hospital.

The backstory:

Weatherford city spokesperson Erin Spicer said fire crews and emergency services responded to a fire on Stonebridge Trail just before 1 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 31.

Arriving firefighters found heavy smoke and fire coming from the home. Crews worked to remove people from the home.

What we don't know:

The identity of the four victims has not been released.