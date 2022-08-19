Newborn baby abandoned in bushes in Waxahachie

article

A newborn baby is at the hospital after being abandoned in the bushes in Waxahachie, south of Dallas.

Someone found the baby boy wrapped in a shirt outside the Bent Tree Town Homes near Interstate 35 Thursday night.

Police said they have determined who the mother is and that she is underage. She is not facing charges at this time, but the investigation is still underway.

The baby is said to be in good condition.

Child Protective Services now has custody of him.