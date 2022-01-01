New Year's Day brings freezing temperatures to North Texas

After a warm December, the start of the new year will bring freezing temperatures to North Texas.

Saturday started our warm, with temperatures in the 70s, but a cold front will arrive in the Metroplex in the afternoon, starting at 2 p.m.

Temperatures could be in the 30s by sunset, with wind chills bringing the feels like temperatures into the 20s.

The overnight hours will see freezing temperatures that could end up in the 20s or upper teens.

There is a very small chance for some sleet pellets or a few flakes during the overnight hours, but no significant winter weather in the forecast.

It will be a cold Sunday, with temperatures in the 20s in the morning, before temperatures rise to just above freezing in the afternoon hours with sunny skies.

Monday will see temperatures in the low 50s, and Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 60s, before a surge of Arctic air arrives Thursday, before another warm up next weekend.