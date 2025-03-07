New video shows masked gunmen responsible for murdering disabled elderly woman in her West Dallas apartment

The Brief The Dallas Police Department released new video of the gunmen wanted for the Jan. 22 shooting of 57-year-old Alice Fisher at the Kingbridge Crossing Apartments in West Dallas. The new video shows a group of three masked and armed men getting out of a dark gray Ford Escape. Police believe it’s from 2017-2019 with the rear radio antenna missing. Family members believe the disabled, elderly woman was killed in a shooting meant for someone else. No arrests have been made, and a motive remains unclear.



Dallas police are sharing new surveillance video with FOX 4 in the hopes of finding the masked men who ambushed and murdered an elderly disabled woman.

What's New:

The new video shows a group of three masked and armed men getting out of a dark gray Ford Escape. Police believe it’s from 2017-2019 with the rear radio antenna missing.

The group ran back to the SUV after police said they broke into 57-year-old Alice Fisher’s apartment and unleashed gunfire.

Det. Joshua Conklin says he’s releasing the surveillance video to FOX in hopes that someone identifies the SUV or the masked gunmen.

"They’re all masked up. It’s dark; it’s kind of hard to tell exactly. I mean, they do look somewhat slim-framed. There’s still a driver that stays in the car," he said. "We’ve talked to multiple people, but we don’t have like a one person of interest at this time that we’re releasing."

The backstory:

Alice’s murder happened on Jan. 22 at the Kingbridge Crossing Apartments, a Dallas Housing Authority property in West Dallas.

FOX 4 observed dozens of evidence markers related to gunshots.

Family members say Alice was disabled and lived alone. She was on the phone with her sister when the fatal gunfire began.

At this time, no arrests have been made, and a motive remains unclear.

What they're saying:

Koquice Fisher, Alice’s niece, says word on the street is the gunmen mistakenly entered the 57-year-old’s apartment thinking it was someone else’s.

"It wasn’t intended for her, and that’s all we keep hearing throughout that West Dallas neighborhood that it wasn’t for her," she said. "It was the wrong door, and that’s what we truly believe."

"57 years old, disabled, no enemies, not on drugs, don’t owe anyone money or anything like that. The guys didn’t take anything when they went in there. It was just a kick the door down and straight up shot and killed her, and they ran out," she added.

Det. Conklin says police are investigating that possibility.

"There’s a lot of people that say a lot of different things," he said. "I mean, there’s no indication — at least at this point — would indicate she had any connection with crime or anything like that."

Koquice and her family hope the brazen shooters will be held accountable.

"We’re scared too because no one has been caught, and we don’t know the motive," she said.

What you can do:

Investigators urge anyone who recognizes the vehicle or the suspects to give Crime Stoppers a call at 1-877-373-TIPS (8477).