New surveillance video shows moments before woman says she was attacked by Ezekiel Elliott's dog

New surveillance video reportedly shows the moments before a woman was attacked by dogs that belong to Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

TMZ Sports reports the victim can be heard screaming off camera.

Elliott's three dogs got loose in May in his neighborhood in Frisco.

A woman said she found them and put them in her yard, and she was then attacked by Elliott's Rottweiler.

She's suing Elliott for injuries she said the dog caused.

At the time, Frisco police said two people were injured after the Rottweiler bit them. Police said Elliott was issued three citations for dog-at-large, one for each dog.

Last year, a pool cleaner filed a lawsuit against Elliott claiming she was attacked by his three dogs. The woman said it happened last March as she was cleaning the pool at his Frisco home.

The lawsuit claimed she was ambushed by a Rottweiler and two bulldogs, and her injuries required surgery.

At the time, Elliott's attorney said the player denied all wrongdoing.