Lawsuit claims Ezekiel Elliott’s dogs attacked pool cleaner

A pool cleaner is suing Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott because she claims she was attacked by his three dogs.

According to court documents, the woman said it happened on March 11 as she was cleaning the pool at Elliott’s Frisco home.

She claims she was “ambushed” by the dogs – a Rottweiler and two bulldogs. The Rottweiler reportedly bit her arm and dragged her and then the two bulldogs attacked her legs and thighs.

The woman said she went to the emergency room in “immense pain after suffering multiple bites” and has since undergone surgery, the lawsuit states.

Her attorney shared photos of the injuries with FOX 4. WARNING: The photos are extremely graphic.

The lawsuit also claims another pool cleaner who worked for the same company was bitten by Elliott’s Rottweiler in December.

He was negligent and “knew or should have known about the dangers his dogs posed to visitors,” the suit argues.

The woman is suing for at least $200,000 but not more than $1 million to cover the cost of her medical expenses, as well as physical pain and mental anguish.

Elliott’s attorney told TMZ he adamantly “denies wrongdoing and he’s digging in for a legal war.”

