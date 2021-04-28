New STEAM elementary school to honor Dallas business icon

article

A Dallas business icon will be honored by a school that supports science, technology, engineering and math.

Dallas ISD trustees are consolidating Pease and Bushman elementary schools to create the Albert Black STEAM Academy.

The southern Dallas campus recognizes the first African American chairman of the Dallas Regional Chamber.

Black said the $31 million project would not be possible without the community’s help.

"My civic and business career has been one that people dream of. It’s because this community has held me up and pushed me forward. You’ve led me. You’ve tolerated me. You’ve loved me. That’s how I know that we could succeed at those things we tried together and together is the key word there," he said.

Pease Elementary School will be converted into a Pre-K-only campus and Bushman will be renovated for the new STEAM school.